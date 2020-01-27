35-under-35 achievers praised at awards event

27 January 2020

High-achieving under 35-year-olds from across the recycling and waste sector have been recognised for their successes in 2019, at an awards ceremony in London.

The successes were highlighted at the annual ’35-under-35 awards scheme’ – which is run by letsrecycle.com with Grundon Waste Management as programme partner. The winners for 2019 have been presented with certificates and most were in London last week at the event which recognised them as “rising stars” within local authorities and industry.

Each year 35 under-35s are acknowledged by the scheme with three individuals gaining “top three 35-under-35 status”. This special accolade, for achievements during 2019, went to: Arthur Kay, joint founder of coffee grounds recycling business Biobean; Matt Manning, recycling operations manager at Dixons Carphone; and Sarah Ottaway, sustainability and social value lead for Suez UK.

Steve Eminton, editor of letsrecycle.com, told the 35 entrants and guests, that “there is so much going in the environment at present, especially to do with climate change. I’m sure you are all well aware of the challenges of tackling climate change and what the future might hold but today we are focusing on the positives, which is what the 35-under-35 awards are about.

“You are all helping to deliver positive outcomes in the sector with benefits for resource management and environment – the judges were impressed at the amazing number of talented young people in the awards scheme who are driving the recycling and waste management profession forward.”

Innovative

Neil Grundon, deputy chairman of Grundon, said he was “extremely proud to support the awards”. He commented that the entrants had shown “immense enthusiasm, passion, drive innovative thinking and leadership”.

And, Mr Grundon added: “It’s the rising stars of our industry like you who make me feel proud to be a part of the sector and help us to look forward to the future with confidence and optimism.”

35-UNDER-35 AWARD WINNERS FOR 2019

Kirsty Ainsworth, London Waste and Recycling Board (LWARB)

Laura Baughan, Oxford Direct Services working in partnership with Oxford City Council

Edward Best, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Till Boegelsack, EEW Energy from Waste GmbH

Seamus Breen, EMR

Georgia Budden, Vegware

Bill Byfield, Oxford Direct Services working in partnership with Oxford City Council

Jonathan Caesar, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery

Jo-Anne Campbell, Wastepack Group

Will Date, Letsreycle.com

Richard Delooze, UK Container Maintenance (UKCM)

Pratik Desai, Perlemax

David Garrett, Garden Organic

Tom Garrood, Oxford Direct Services

Matthew Howarth, A&A Recycling

Victoria Hutchin, WYG

Martin Hyde, Comply Direct Ltd

Arthur Kay, Bio-Bean Ltd

James Kenward, DS Smith

Mittal Kothari, Envopap Limited

Matt Manning, Dixons Carphone PLC

Tony McPartland, UK Waste Solutions (UKWSL)

Jonathan Menard, Machinex

Nisha Mistry, Nisha Mistry HR Services Ltd

Chris Newell, Grundon Waste Management

Sarah Ottaway, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Elena Parisi, Recycling Technologies

Dipika Patel, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Paul Roberts, Roberts Recycling Ltd

Zoe Smith, Biffa

Fred Stinchcombe, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Sean-Paul Taylor, Dunmow Waste Management

Brian Thornton, Turmec

Christos Tympanaris, London Borough of Hackney

Benjamin Willband, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

MORE INFORMATION: The ceremony was held at the Academy of Medical Science, Portland Place, London on 24 January 2020. Details of the scheme can be found at 35-under-35.com.